Virginia Republicans' position on Medicaid expansion is indefensible
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND more Virginians could get health-care coverage, quickly and at minimal cost to the state. All that's needed is for anti-Obamacare dead-enders in the General Assembly finally to put the well-being of their people over partisanship, as Republicans in a variety of deep-red states now are doing.
