Virginia Republican Rep. Rob Wittman opposes GOP health care plan

Rep. Rob Wittman is the only Republican member of the Virginia congressional delegation so far to oppose the GOP plan to revise the Affordable Care Act. Rep. Rob Wittman on Monday broke with House GOP leadership and announced his opposition to Speaker Paul D. Ryan's plan to revise the Affordable Care Act.

