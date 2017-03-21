Virginia raises a toast to George Washington's whiskey
George Washington is recognized as the father of our country, but with a bill signed into law by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Washington also will be recognized under another title - distiller of Virginia's official liquor. SB 1261 , sponsored by Sen. Adam Ebbin of Alexandria, adds a "state spirit" to the list of the commonwealth's official emblems and designations and crowns George Washington's rye whiskey with the title.
