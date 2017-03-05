Virginia Passes Law Allowing Robots t...

Virginia Passes Law Allowing Robots to Deliver Straight to Your Door

4 hrs ago

Does this mean that Virginians won't have to tip for pizza delivery? Residents of the Old Dominion may be seeing an uptick in metal faces on their city sidewalks with the passing of legislation that makes robotic delivery possible. Now they just need to figure out that whole vandalism and theft thing.

