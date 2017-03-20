Virginia Opera to present a Arias and...

Virginia Opera to present a Arias and Duetsa

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

Photo submitted Pro-Art presents Virginia Opera: Arias An Duets on Thursday at the Chapel of All Faiths on the UVa-Wise campus. Admission is free to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) 17 hr Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Sun Ken A 3
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... Mar 15 YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Mar 15 JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,705,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC