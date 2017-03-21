Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk Four' sailors in 1997 rape-murder

Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia makes remarks during a "Growth and Jobs in America" discussion at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, on Feb. 23, 2014. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday pardoned four U.S. Navy veterans known as the "Norfolk Four," clearing them of high-profile rape and murder convictions based on false confessions following high-pressure police questioning, attorneys said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.