Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk Four' sailors in 1997 rape-murder

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday pardoned four U.S. Navy veterans known as the "Norfolk Four," clearing them of high-profile rape and murder convictions based on false confessions following high-pressure police questioning, attorneys said on Tuesday. McAuliffe, a Democrat, granted full pardons for the four men in the 1997 rape and killing of 18-year-old Michelle Moore-Bosko in Norfolk, attorneys for the ex-sailors said in a statement.

