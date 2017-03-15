Virginia football: Sophomore lineback...

Virginia football: Sophomore linebacker Landan Word to transfer

Rising sophomore linebacker Landan Word will transfer from Virginia, according to a Monday night report from Doug Doughty of the Roanoke Times . Word played in 11 games and started twice as a freshman in 2016.

