Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events RESIDENTS BRAGGING about the attributes of their home state are generally a source of pride for which elected officials like to take credit. So hats off to Virginia lawmakers for their success in making the commonwealth a place that illegal gun traffickers boast is the absolute best place for them to do business.

