Virginia death row inmate set to be executed April 25 loses appeal

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid to stay the execution of Ivan Teleguz set for April 25, setting up a clemency bid to Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The unanimous three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the stay and a related request without explanation Thursday.

