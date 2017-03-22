Virginia death row inmate seeks stay of execution

A Virginia death row inmate convicted of hiring a man to kill his ex-girlfriend has asked a federal appeals court to put his April execution on hold so the U.S. Supreme Court can review his appeal. Attorneys for Ivan Teleguz filed a motion Tuesday asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond to stay his scheduled execution so the nation's highest court can hear arguments that he was denied the right to effective counsel.

