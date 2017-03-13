Virginia Changes Execution Protocol
Execution witnesses in Virginia will see less of the proceedings after changes the Virginia Department of Corrections made to its execution manual. The changes appear, in part, to have been made in response to issues that arose during the Jan. 18 execution of Ricky Gray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Wed
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC