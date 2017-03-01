Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inch forward

South of Washington, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County are working on the Virginia Central Railway Trail, a multi-use trail that could someday stretchfrom Fredericksburg, VA to Orange, VA. Built on the right-of-way of the former narrow gauge Potomac, Fredericksburg and Piedmont Railroad , the trail section in Fredericskburg is nearly complete and construction of a key bridge as early as this year, will connect the paved section with an unpaved section that will bring the trail all the way to I-95, where someday a trail tunnel will be built.The first sections of the trail built in Fredericksburg serves as part of the East Coast Greenway and that route connects it to DC.

