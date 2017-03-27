Virginia Beer Company Celebrates One Year
The Virginia Beer Company celebrated its first anniversary and Waypost Weekend bash Friday through Sunday, beginning with the much-anticipated bottle release of the company's two new Waypost batches amidst music and food trucks. The celebration continued Saturday with live bands, cornhole and sloshing glasses of craft beer.
