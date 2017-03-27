Virginia Beer Company Celebrates One ...

Virginia Beer Company Celebrates One Year

The Virginia Beer Company celebrated its first anniversary and Waypost Weekend bash Friday through Sunday, beginning with the much-anticipated bottle release of the company's two new Waypost batches amidst music and food trucks. The celebration continued Saturday with live bands, cornhole and sloshing glasses of craft beer.

