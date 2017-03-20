Virginia Arts Festival Presents Itzha...

Virginia Arts Festival Presents Itzhak Perlman With Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. In this eagerly anticipated return engagement at the Virginia Arts Festival, Mr. Perlman will perform moving and beautiful music from famous film scores with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by JoAnn Falletta, on April 13 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.

