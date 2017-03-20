Virginia Arts Festival Presents 2017 Grammy Award Nominee KING

Los Angeles-based female vocal trio KING will make their Virginia Arts Festival debut at the Attucks Theatre on Friday, April 14. Consisting of twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother and their friend Anita Bias, KING has caused a flurry of crushes among music writers and critics, drawing glowing praise from such disparate journalistic sources as The New York Times, The Guardian , Rolling Stone, Billboard, GQ, and Noisey, the music channel of Vice. The trio was "discovered" by the late funk/R&B/rock innovator Prince, who was so enamored of their sound that he asked KING to open for his concerts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.