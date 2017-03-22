Virginia ABC's Northwest Regional Enforcement Office Moves
Release from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control: RICHMOND For the past three decades, restaurant owners, distillers, vineyard owners and the occasional caterer and father of the bride looking for help with Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control licenses in Virginia's northwest corner have found ready assistance at the agency's Bureau of Law Enforcement regional office at 460 Commerce Road in Staunton. This week, the office has found a new home in nearby Verona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC