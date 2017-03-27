Virginia ABC Cracking Down on Biker B...

Virginia ABC Cracking Down on Biker Bars in Central Virginia

16 hrs ago

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is trying to put the brakes on biker bars in central Virginia. The ABC is warning restaurants and bars they could lose their licenses by becoming a hangout for outlaw motorcycle gangs.

