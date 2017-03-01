Virginia 13 mins ago 4:26 p.m.Lawmakers file brief in Gavin Grimm case
U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Congressman Bobby Scott, are getting involved in the Gavin Grimm case. They are among nearly 200 lawmakers who filed a brief in Grimm's Supreme Court case.
