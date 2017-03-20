VDOT: Bridge Work Begins March 13 on Rt. 810 in Albemarle County

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: CULPEPER - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 810 in the vicinity of Chap Place Lane in northwestern Albemarle County for four weeks to rehabilitate a bridge over Halls Creek. The bridge, located 2.4 miles east of Route 629 and 0.9 mile west of Route 687 , will be closed beginning March 13. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen to traffic April 14. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.

