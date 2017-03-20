VDOT: Bridge Work Begins March 13 on Rt. 810 in Albemarle County
Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: CULPEPER - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 810 in the vicinity of Chap Place Lane in northwestern Albemarle County for four weeks to rehabilitate a bridge over Halls Creek. The bridge, located 2.4 miles east of Route 629 and 0.9 mile west of Route 687 , will be closed beginning March 13. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen to traffic April 14. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|21 hr
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Sun
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC