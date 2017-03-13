VA Governor's Race Is Good Test for P...

VA Governor's Race Is Good Test for Post-Trump Election Strategy

Special elections for vacated House seats in five states will get a lot of attention, especially if they produce upsets or party switches, and New Jersey will gets its share of buzz for its own off-year statewide contests. But the place that will most likely be described, accurately or not, as offering a "referendum" on the Trump presidency will be the Commonwealth of Virginia, which will elect a governor and other state constitutional officers, along with the lower house of its legislature, this November.

