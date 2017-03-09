UniCare Takes Action to Address Critical West Virginia Health Needs...

The UniCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, has made more than $330,000 in grants available in 2016 to improve the health and wellbeing of West Virginians. Additionally, UniCare Health Plan, a statewide provider of West Virginia Medicaid managed care services, along with its associates, contributed another $28,000 to sponsor health initiatives and community improvement.

