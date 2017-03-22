Uber driver charged with raping woman in upscale Va. neighborhood

An Uber driver accused of raping a female passenger at an upscale Virginia neighborhood over the weekend has been arrested, police said. Sewanou Bisile Yoro, of Norfolk, picked up the woman between 9:34 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Bay Colony near the Oceanfront neighborhood where he allegedly assaulted her inside the cab, police said, WTKR-TV reported .

