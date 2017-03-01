U.S. Supreme Court overrules lower court's decision in Virginia case over racial gerrymandering

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday instructed a lower court to reconsider its finding that race was not the dominant factor in drawing 11 General Assembly districts, opening the door to a new political map that could reshape the Republican-controlled state legislature. Anti-gerrymandering advocates hailed the ruling as a victory for efforts to produce a more competitive political map, though the Supreme Court chose to leave it to a U.S. District Court to rehear the case, applying a different legal standard.

