Trump budget blueprint a mixed impact for Virginia Peninsula

President Donald Trump 's preliminary budget proposal promises big money, with few details, for the Peninsula's biggest economic motors - shipbuilding and the military - but proposes cuts that indicate how closely and unexpectedly federal spending is interwoven with daily life here. The biggest increase, $54 billion for the Department of Defense , includes a commitment to increase the fleet, but no specifics on timing or mention of the promise he made in his visit to Newport News Shipbuilding for a 12th aircraft carrier.

