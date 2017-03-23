Trawler captain evacuated by Coast Gu...

Trawler captain evacuated by Coast Guard off Virginia coast

A Coast Guard helicopter crew has conducted a medical evacuation off the coast of Virginia after receiving an emergency alert from a fishing vessel. Authorities say the Fifth District command center in Portsmouth received an electronic beacon alert Sunday from the 75-foot trawler Capt Nathan, about 50 miles east of Chincoteague, with three people aboard.

