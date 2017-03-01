Transurban wins $US460m US road project

3 hrs ago

Toll roads operator Transurban has won another significant road project in the US, gaining approval for a $US460 million contract for express lanes on a stretch of highway south of Washington DC. Transurban has already built express lanes on the Interstate 95 route south of Washington DC in northern Virginia, and the new contract is for the extension of express lanes to the Interstate 395, which leads into the US capital.

