Transurban wins $US460m US road project
Toll roads operator Transurban has won another significant road project in the US, gaining approval for a $US460 million contract for express lanes on a stretch of highway south of Washington DC. Transurban has already built express lanes on the Interstate 95 route south of Washington DC in northern Virginia, and the new contract is for the extension of express lanes to the Interstate 395, which leads into the US capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 21
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|Feb 21
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC