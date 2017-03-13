Tractor-trailer accident on I-295 S i...

Tractor-trailer accident on I-295 S in Henrico

Drivers may expect some delays on Interstate 295 S in Henrico due to a tractor-trailer accident, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The south right shoulder and entrance ramp are closed.

