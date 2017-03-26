This Day in Trump, Day 66: Trump blasts House Freedom Caucus for having 'saved' Obamacare
President Donald Trump on Sunday pinned the failure of the GOP's Obamacare replacement effort on the band of conservative lawmakers known as the House Freedom Caucus, just two days after the commander in chief made a point not to harangue any of his fellow Republicans. "Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!" he wrote, calling out two conservative groups that opposed the House GOP bill to dismantle the health care law.
