The Latest: Tidal flooding in New Jersey as nor'easter hits
Parts of Atlantic City and other towns in southern New Jersey are dealing with tidal flooding from the nor'easter. A homeowner posted video on Twitter of water streaming down the block, and one major roadway was closed because of the flooding.
