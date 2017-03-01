Supreme Court mainly rules for black voters in Virginia case
The Latest on the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez : 11:30 a.m. A prosecutor in the double- WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court is mainly ruling for African-Americans in Virginia who say lawmakers packed 12 legislative districts with black voters to make other districts whiter and more Republican. The justices said Wednesday that a lower court that upheld the 12 districts used the wrong legal standard when it determined that race did not play too large a role in creating the districts.
