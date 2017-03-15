Storm clobbers Northeast

Storm clobbers Northeast

The Gleaner

A sloppy late-season storm lashed the Northeast with sleet and more than a foot of snow in some places Monday, paralysing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor after a remarkably mild February had lulled people into thinking the worst of winter was over. The powerful nor'easter grounded more than 5,000 flights, knocked out power to over 100,000 customers from Virginia to Pennsylvania, closed schools in cities big and small and prompted dire warnings to stay off the roads.

