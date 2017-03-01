Spotty snow to coat midwestern, north...

Spotty snow to coat midwestern, northeastern US through Friday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

The snow will fall over some of the same areas that were riddled with severe weather and basking in near-record warmth just days ago. The snow is not anticipated to cause major disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... 3 hr slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) 9 hr Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
Gannett News Sued for Harassment Feb 22 Victim 1
News David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Feb 21 el chapo Gorka 1,149
Beware of the Norcross brothers Feb 21 USS LIBERTY 3
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC