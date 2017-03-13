Speaks With Former US Attorney for We...

Speaks With Former US Attorney for Western District of Virginia

NBC29

A short-list of lawyers to become the next United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia is circulating. On Friday NBC29 sat down with the former attorney for the district, Tim Heaphy, to get a sense of the criminal justice priorities the next top prosecutor will face.

