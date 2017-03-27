Senate hearing to focus on Russian di...

Senate hearing to focus on Russian disinformation tactics during US presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Some tactics Russia used to meddle in last year's presidential election would give shivers to anyone who believes in American democracy, the Senate intelligence committee's top Democrat says. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia spoke ahead of a committee session Thursday that will address how the Kremlin allegedly uses technology to spread disinformation in the U.S. and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Mar 19 Ken A 3
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... Mar 15 YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Mar 15 JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC