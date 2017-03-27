Rally Hits Another Dead End

After taking almost 100 phone calls in protest, owners of a second restaurant in less than 24 hours have canceled a Saturday rally by outspoken Republican gubernatorial hopeful Corey Stewart. He said Stewart's campaign told the owners he would "host a luncheon for a few supporters" instead of a widely publicized rally billed as "Take Back Virginia! Stop Illegal Immigration Harrisonburg."

