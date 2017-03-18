Probing mysteries of abandoned Virginia in Virginia Beach exhibit

"Reclamation: Abandoned Rural Home Virginia" is one of 14 images on view in "Jamie Betts: Left Behind," which runs through April 16 at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach. "Reclamation: Abandoned Rural Home Virginia" is one of 14 images on view in "Jamie Betts: Left Behind," which runs through April 16 at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach.

