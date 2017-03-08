Police puzzled why body hauled 1,000 miles in suitcase
This undated photo provided by the Arkansa State Police shows Virginia Colvin. Authorities in two states are trying to figure out why the body of an elderly New York man was hauled more than 1,000 miles in a suitcase and dumped in an Arkansas rice field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC