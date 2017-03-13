Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Vi...

Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Voter Rolls

There are 3 comments on the Townhall story from 12 hrs ago, titled Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Voter Rolls. In it, Townhall reports that:

The Washington Free Beacon reported that more illegal aliens have been found on Virginia's voter rolls. Joe Schoffstall wrote that The Public Interest Legal Foundation has been combing through voter records, trying to find out how many noncitizens are on them.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,033

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
check the rolls in california new york and illinois

Rico from East Los II

“Rico's Are Everywhere”

Since: Dec 09

20,531

Gangland, North America

#2 1 hr ago
Citizens don't even have the right to vote.

In Bush v. Gore (2000), the Court ruled that Â“[t]he individual citizen has no federal constitutional right to vote for electors for the President of the United States.Â” ThatÂ’s right. Under federal law, according to the Supreme Court, if you are a citizen of the United States, you have a right to own a firearm that might conceivably be used in overthrowing the government. But you have no right to wield a vote that might be used to change the government by peaceful means.

http://www.salon.com/2013/05/23/voting_is_not...

too much

Center Line, MI

#3 1 hr ago
That's how Hillary won the popular vote.

