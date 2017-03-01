Northern Virginia gang activity a out of control,a says police chief
Gang activity is "getting out of control" in Northern Virginia and to blame for the deaths of two people whose remains were found in a Fairfax County park, police officials said Friday announcing the gruesome discovery. The remains of two bodies were located Thursday night in the Holmes Run Park in Lincolnia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Thu
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 21
|USS LIBERTY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC