Norfolk Premium Outlets sets June 29 opening date

11 hrs ago

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk Premium Outlets is a few weeks away from turning space over to retailers. Simon Premium Outlets CEO Stephen Yalof says about 80 percent of the shopping center has lease commitments.

