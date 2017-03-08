Norfolk Premium Outlets sets June 29 opening date
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk Premium Outlets is a few weeks away from turning space over to retailers. Simon Premium Outlets CEO Stephen Yalof says about 80 percent of the shopping center has lease commitments.
