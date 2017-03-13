News 8 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Which Disney Princess do Virginians love most?
To celebrate the release of the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast , one website has set out to figure out which Disney princess each state loves most. The most popular princess overall is Elsa from Frozen .
