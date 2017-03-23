new GOP hopefuls stump across Va. in governora s race
Three Republicans, very different in personality, are hoping to succeed Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe when voters head to the polls this year. The primary is set for June 13 and, with campaign season picking up in Virginia, all three of them are crisscrossing the state trying to drum up votes.
