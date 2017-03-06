Navy: whales on Virginia coast vulner...

Navy: whales on Virginia coast vulnerable to ship strikes

The U.S. Navy says about 10 percent of the whales it encounters near the Chesapeake Bay have shown signs of impact with ships. That rate is pretty high compared to other areas, The Virginian-Pilot reports .

