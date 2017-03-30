More are accused in MS-13-related killings in Virginia, Maryland
Police in Virginia and Maryland have identified additional suspects in separate MS-13-related killings, part of a wave of recent violence tied to the resurgent street gang. and have arrested a 17-year-old from Maryland in connection with the slaying of Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas, whose body was found near the Potomac River in the Dumfries area of the county in mid-January.
