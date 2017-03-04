Millions at stake as wait to create M...

Millions at stake as wait to create Metro safety body could last until next year

Passengers ride a Green Line train at the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station in the District. It will be at least fall - and more probably next year - before an overdue Metro safety oversight body is up and running, further delaying millions in federal transit aid that agencies in the District, Maryland and Virginia are counting on.

