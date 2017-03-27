McAuliffe Renews Push for Medicaid Expansion in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is renewing his push to expand Medicaid coverage, saying state Republicans have no excuses left after President Donald Trump's failed bid to repeal Obamacare. McAuliffe said at a news conference Monday that the state is losing out on $6.6 million a day in federal money by not expanding the public health care program to roughly 400,000 low-income adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.