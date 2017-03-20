Massive trafficking bust results in 1...

Massive trafficking bust results in 11 arrests, 400 grams of heroin, 330 grams of cocaine new

Read more: WTOV9

Multiple police agencies within Virginia and Maryland said they "dismantled a heroin trafficking ring operation throughout the National Capital Region." On Monday, officials announced they arrested 11 people - who will "remain behind bars" - on multiple counts related to illegal drug possession, distribution and racketeering.

