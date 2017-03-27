Man who bit Virginia officer's ear pl...

Man who bit Virginia officer's ear pleads guilty

A Virginia man who prosecutors say was high on methamphetamine when he bit off part of a police officer's ear has pleaded guilty to felony charges. News outlets report 22-year-old Robert Martin of Staunton pleaded guilty Wednesday to malicious injury to a law enforcement officer and drug charges including possession of methamphetamine.

