Lawsuit: Jail staff never gave inmate meds before her death
A lawsuit says a Virginia inmate suffered a fatal stroke in her cell after jail employees never gave her the stroke-prevention medications she had been prescribed following open-heart surgery. News outlets report that 32-year-old Jaimee Kirkwood Reese died in a hospital upon suffering a stroke in her cell at Northern Neck Regional Jail in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Thu
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 21
|USS LIBERTY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC